Debra Wingate

Posted On Tue. May 16th, 2017
Debra Jill Wingate, 61, of Findlay passed away at the Bridge Hospice Care Center on Monday, May 15, 2017.
She was born on July 3, 1955 in Findlay to B. Dale and Donna J. (Jones) Wingate, her father is deceased.
She is survived by her mother; three sons, Shane Paxton of Mason, OH; Joshua (Michelle) Paxton of Chesapeake, VA and Ian Paxton of Findlay and three grandchildren, Jordan Heheman; Madison and Gabrielle Paxton. Also surviving are two brothers, Dustin A. (Laura) Wingate; David K. Wingate; two sisters, Diana Wingate and Dawn A. (Kent) Hilty.
A brother, Douglas Wingate also preceded her in death.
She was a 1973 graduate of Liberty-Benton High School and received her LPN degree from the Bowling Green State University School of Nursing. At her request, there will be no services held.
Donations may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice and online condolences can be shared with the family by visiting coldrencrates.com.
Arrangements have been entrusted to COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME.

