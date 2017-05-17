Marie Carolyn Clabaugh

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
A funeral for Marie Carolyn Clabaugh, 88, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at 1 p.m. Friday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Nicholas Weibl officiating.
Burial will be in St. Peter’s Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral Friday at the funeral home.
Mrs. Clabaugh died at 6:46 p.m. Monday, May 15, 2017, at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky.
She married Donald Clabaugh and he preceded her in death. Survivors include two sons, Bill Clabaugh, Upper Sandusky and Larry (Angie) Clabaugh, Medina; a daughter Jane (John) Cummings, Tiffin; and a sister, Virginia (Larry) Elchert, Burgoon.
Memorials may be made to the Angeline School, Prayers & Squares of John Stewart Methodist Church, Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Activities Fund or a charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent to Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.
