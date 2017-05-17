Roger Allen Fast, 72 of Findlay, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1945 in Celina, Ohio to the late Eugene C. and Luella V. (Opperman) Fast, Sr. Roger married Paula E. Gatchell and they were married for 30 years.

Roger is survived by his wife; sons, Brian (Tina) Fast of Findlay; Joseph (Cassy) Fast of Tiffin and Steven Fast of Findlay; daughter, Audrie (Jeff) Davis of Findlay; brother, Gene (Donna) Fast, Jr. of Toledo; grandchildren, Jessica, Brian, Allison, Jayce, Anthoni, Haillie and Dominic and great-granddaughter, Lacy.

Roger retired as a cashier from Meijer.

Roger was a member of Forestors. He was also a member of Findlay Evangelical Free Church.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay with Pastor David Cass officiating.

Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments