Roger Allen Fast

Posted On Wed. May 17th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

Roger Allen Fast, 72 of Findlay, passed away at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, May 15, 2017 at his residence. He was born on May 7, 1945 in Celina, Ohio to the late Eugene C. and Luella V. (Opperman) Fast, Sr. Roger married Paula E. Gatchell and they were married for 30 years.
Roger is survived by his wife; sons, Brian (Tina) Fast of Findlay; Joseph (Cassy) Fast of Tiffin and Steven Fast of Findlay; daughter, Audrie (Jeff) Davis of Findlay; brother, Gene (Donna) Fast, Jr. of Toledo; grandchildren, Jessica, Brian, Allison, Jayce, Anthoni, Haillie and Dominic and great-granddaughter, Lacy.
Roger retired as a cashier from Meijer.
Roger was a member of Forestors. He was also a member of Findlay Evangelical Free Church.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 18, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME, Findlay with Pastor David Cass officiating.
Burial will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m.-1:00 p.m. on Thursday prior to the service. Memorials may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.coldrencrates.com.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company