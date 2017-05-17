Geraldine A. Gorman

UPPER SANDUSKY — A graveside service for Geraldine A. Gorman, 86, of Upper Sandusky, will be held in Buffalo, New York.
Mrs. Gorman died Saturday, May 13, 2017, at Fairhaven Health Care Community, Upper Sandusky.
She married John Crane and he preceded her in death. Then she married Theodore Gorman and he preceded her in death. Survivors include three daughters: Catherine Napur, New York, Linda DePatoe, New York, Joanne Pohlman, Marion; one son, John F. Crane, and one brother.
Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.

