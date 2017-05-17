CAREY — Juanita L. Prescott, 98, formerly of Carey, died Friday, May 12, 2017 at 2:15 p.m. at Wyandot County Skilled Nursing & Rehabilitation Center, Upper Sandusky, OH.

Born in Windy, West Virginia on September 21, 1918, she was the daughter of the late Reese and Elsie (Travis) Wine.

Juanita married Clarence C. Prescott on February 22, 1941. He preceded her in death on July 22, 1988.

She is survived by four children; Carol (Marion) McCarley, Carey, Sheila (Angelo) Pillo, Basom, NY, Keith (Prudy) Prescott, Carey and Jeffrey (Kathy) Prescott, Nashville, TN, seven grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, a sister, Rowena Snyder, East Liverpool, OH, and a brother, Dale (Carol Ann) Wine, Chester, WV.

She was preceded in death by a son, Douglas Prescott, a grandson, Stephen McCarley and two brothers, Vernon and Edwin Wine.

Juanita was a homemaker. She enjoyed reading, crossword puzzles and camping.

She was a member of Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carey for more than 50 years, where she was a member of the Lutheran Church Women. She was a charter member of The Carey Food Pantry and member of the Carey Women’s Club. She had worked at Head Start Preschool and served on the Dorcas Carey Public Library Board of Directors.

A Memorial Service will be held at 12:00 p.m. Saturday, May 20, 2017 at Christ Evangelical Lutheran Church, Carey with Rev. William Schultz officiating. Visitation will be two hours prior to the service at the church from 10:00 a.m.-12:00 p.m..

Memorial contributions may be made to Carey Food Pantry, Dorcas Carey Public Library, or Christ Lutheran Church in care of Stombaugh-Batton Funeral Home, 225 West Findlay Street, Carey, Ohio 43316-1169.

