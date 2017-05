Everett Stowe Jr.

UPPER SANDUSKY — Services for Everett V. Stowe Jr., 76, of Upper Sandusky, will be private.

Mr. Stowe died Sunday, May 14, 2017, at Fairhaven Health Care Community, Upper Sandusky.

Survivors include five brothers Donald (Mary) Stowe, Idaho; Verne Stowe, Upper Sandusky; William Stowe, Upper Sandusky; Frank (Karen) Stowe, Bloomville; Joe (Donna) Stowe, Bucyrus; and one sister, Opal (Richard) Vehrs, Glenmont.

Memorials may be made to Everett V. Stowe Memorial Fund in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.BringmanClark.com.

Comments

comments