MOUNT BLANCHARD — Dorothy F. DeFouw age 81 of Mt. Blanchard died Sun. May 14, 2017 at her residence. She was born Aug. 7, 1935 in Alton to the late Levi and Dora (Hopper) Venrick. She married Robert DeFouw on Jan. 8, 1966 and he died Mar. 19, 2005.

Mrs. DeFouw is survived by 5 children Sherri (Carl) Wood, Marion, son-in-law Lee Arnold, Mt. Blanchard, James Mason, Mt. Blanchard, Robert (Teresa) Mason, Carey, Jacki (Larry) Pendleton, Columbus, Carri (Craig) Vogel, Mt. Blanchard, 3 stepsons William (Claudia) DeFouw, Ashville NC, Roger (Sue) DeFouw, Jacksonville FL, Richard (Okcha) DeFouw, Fayetteville NC, one sister Nancy (Nowell) Ritter, Grove City, one brother Keith (Alice) Venrick, Idaho, 37 grandchildren, 55 great grandchildren, step grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by one daughter Merri Arnold, a great granddaughter, one brother Robert Venrick, and three sisters Catherine Venrick, Patricia Large and Phyllis Thirtyacre.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed ceramics and making arts and crafts.

A funeral service will be held Thurs. May 18, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. in the Clark Shields Funeral Home with Pastor David Odegard officiating. Interment will follow in Mt. Blanchard Cemetery, Mt. Blanchard. Visitation will be held Wed. May 17, 2017 from 4-8 p.m. at Clark Shields Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Heartland Hospice or Wharton First Church of God in care of Clark Shields Funeral Home 301 S. Patterson St. Forest, OH 45843. Visit www.shieldsfh.com to send a condolence or share a story.

Comments

comments