Gerald D. George, 76, of Findlay, peacefully passed away Saturday, May 13, 2017 at Fox Run Manor surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late David H. and Mildred C. (Schweitzer) George on June 26, 1940 in Findlay, Ohio. Gerald shared 51 years of marriage with his great love, Mary (Bish) George before her passing on September 22, 2012.

Gerald worked at Hancock Brick and Tile Company and retired from Hancor after 30 years of service. He proudly served in the US Marines before being honorably discharged.

Gerald is survived by his sons, Gerald George of Findlay, OH, Dave George (Tracie Glick) of Fostoria, OH; daughters, Suellen (Rolland) Norris of Findlay, and Mary (Rob) Williams of Arlington, OH; grandchildren, Ryan Norris (Tracey Haygood), Michael George, Seth (Brianne) George, and Braydon George; and great-grandchildren, Andy, Aidan, Blake, Aria, Kira, and Carter. He is also survived by his brother, Mike (Doris) George of New Hampshire; and sister, Charlette (Chuck) Mangio of Massachusetts. In addition to his wife, and parents, Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Joe George.

The family would like to extend a very special thank you to the staff at Fox Run Manor and to the staff at Bridge Hospice for their kind and compassionate care shown to Gerald.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, May 19, 2017 from 1 “” 3 p.m. and 5 “” 7 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 20th at 10:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Chaplain Kathy Fenimore officiating. Interment will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery with the Hancock County Veteran’s Memorial Squad performing full military rites. A dinner reception will follow at Fox Run Manor, Cooper Community Room, 11745 Township Road 145, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Memorial contributions in Gerald’s name may be made to Bridge Home Health and Hospice, 15100 Birchaven Lane, Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

