Martha I. Oman

Martha Irene Oman, 86, of rural Findlay, passed away Tuesday, May 16, 2017. She was born Nov. 9, 1930 in Wyandot County to the late Robert S. and Rose Marie (Luthy) Walton.

Martha married David E. Oman on Dec. 21, 1952, at Trinity EUB Church in Upper Sandusky and he survives, along with their four children John D. (Deborah) Oman, Rawson, OH, Paul (Sherry) Oman, Valparaiso, IN, Rachel (John) Rader, Findlay, OH, and Miriam (Stephen) Kuhn, Findlay, OH. She has ten grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

She is also survived by sister Ruth (Jack) Mayle, brothers Richard (Louise) Walton, the late Harry (Carolyn) Walton, Carl (Irene) Walton, and brother-in-law Franklin (the late Elaine) Leighty.

Martha graduated third in her class from Upper Sandusky HS and went to work for the Ohio Power Company the following Monday. After marrying David, she worked at the Ohio Oil Company in Findlay and then moved to Detroit, MI and El Paso, TX where David was stationed in the Army. While in Detroit, Martha worked as a secretary at Midland Steel for a patent attorney.

She spent most of her time being a loving wife and mother. She was an accomplished seamstress and gardener, and spent many hours making clothes and preserving food for her family. Martha also helped with farming and remodeling rental properties. She worked for 50 years as the cashier for Oman-Rader Auctioneers. In her free time Martha liked to read, collect stamps and coins, trace genealogy, write poetry and do crafts. For many years she was a member of Women’s Ministries where she made items used by missionary families. She was a long-time member of First Assembly of God and later attended Upper Room Church of God.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME.

The Funeral Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 20, 2017 at the Upper Room Church of God, with Bishop Terry McBeath and Bishop David Pratt officiating. Burial will follow in Powell Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Upper Room Church of God, 520 West Bigelow Avenue, Findlay, Ohio 45840.

Online condolences may be sent via www.kirkpatrickbehnke.com

