Madeline M. Stimmel

LEIPSIC — Madeline M. (Bea) Stimmel, 85, of Leipsic and formerly of McComb and North Baltimore passed away on Wednesday May 17, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center, Findlay.

She was born on January 7, 1932 in Wood County to Frank and Oletha (Vansant) Noykos. She married Maurice Naus and they later divorced. She then married Raymond I. (John) Stimmel on August 19, 1960 and he preceded her in death on December 28, 2000. Surviving are her children: Darlene Powell and Connie Stimmel both of Chicago, Illinois; Dennis Naus of Rudolph, Ohio and Mary Chamberlain of Toledo, Ohio, Norman Naus, North Baltimore , Ohio and Kathy Stimmel of McComb, Ohio; 15 grandchildren and 16 great- grandchildren and a brother Gene Noykos of New Hampshire, Ohio and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, two infant daughters: Diane and Sandra Naus; a great-grandchild; a brother Raymond Noykos and a sister Margaret Peterson.

Madeline was employed by Wilsons Switchboard Operator and RCA where she retired in 1993 and enjoyed working on the family farm. She enjoyed a BINGO and her casino trips and living at the Meadows of Leipsic Assisted Living. In her earlier years, she enjoyed crocheting and gardening. Madeline’s most important thing in her life was her family, especially her grandchildren who were her pride and joy.

Visitation for Madeline will be on Thursday May 18, 2017 from 6:00-8:00 PM in the HARTLEY-HANNEMAN FUNERAL HOME, 370 Park Dr S., McComb, Ohio 45858, Drew DeVore, Funeral Director. Madeline’s funeral service will be on Friday May 19, 2017 at 10:30 AM in the funeral home. Interment will follow in the McComb Union Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in to Bridge Hospice or to the Meadows of Leipsic Activities Fund.

