Erma E. Weist of Findlay, Ohio passed away at age 88 on Tuesday, May 16, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center at Blanchard Valley Hospital after a long struggle with cancer.

Erma was born in Findlay on November 12, 1928, to Harry and Emily (McCumber) Scheib. She married Omar E. (Gene) Weist on Aug. 4, 1945, and the two were together for more than 71 years. She was predeceased by her brother, Benjamin Scheib, and sister, Lucille Hile Bergman, both of Findlay.

She is survived by Gene and two children: Mont (Kathy) Weist of Shelley, Idaho, and Cyndy (Keith) Blough of Hillard, Ohio. Also surviving are seven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren.

Both Erma and Gene were longtime members of First Christian Church in Findlay.

Erma was a dedicated wife, mother, grandmother and homemaker. She enjoyed baking, holidays and traveling all over the country, including a trip to Hawaii and many trips out west for family visits.

She especially enjoyed visiting with family and friends, and will be dearly missed by husband Gene and her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held from noon until 2:00 p.m. on Friday, May 19, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, with the funeral being held at the conclusion of the visitation at 2:00 p.m. Pastor Jack Sullivan Jr. will officiate and interment will follow at Maple Grove Cemetery.

Contributions can be made to Cancer Patient Services or First Christian Church. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

