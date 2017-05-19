William E. Malone

William Edward Malone, 78, of Findlay, peacefully passed away May 15, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Van and Dorothy (Tipton) Malone on July 17, 1938 in Cumberland, Maryland. Bill married his true love Julie Ann Iliff on December 31, 1960 and together raised five children.

Bill graduated from Fort Hill High School, in Cumberland, Maryland in 1956. He proudly served his country in the US Air Force for four years before being honorably discharged.

Bill is survived by his loving wife of 56 years Julie; son, David (Diane) Beckford; daughters, Deb Shafer, Kim (Danny) Miller, Lisa (Ray) Decker, and Leslie (Ruediger) Schuh; his 18 grandchildren; and 16 great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brothers, Gale (Sharon) Malone, and Harold (Deb) Malone; and his sister, Jill (Ark) Rowley; many nieces and nephews in Maryland; and his best friends, Claude and JoAnne Janes and family. Bill was preceded in death by his brothers, Jerry Malone and John Malone; nephew, Chad Malone; and son-in-law, Jim Shafer.

Bill would want you to know he has checked out of this mortal coil and is off to the Promise Land!

In this land you will find many magnificent things, streets paved in gold, an eternal choir of angels singing, no more tears, no more pain and no more strife.

As for him, you can find him quietly walking through his own private garden wearing his old and tattered tennis shoes wrapped in duct tape. Yep, the shoes he refused to give up because “they work just fine for gardening.”

In his garden you will find only the best, such as baby maple trees planted in buckets ready to share with family and friends and if you’re extra special he will throw in a potted tomato plant just for fun.

If words and spelling just aren’t your thing, Bill wants you to know he’s got you covered. His daily dose of reading and cross word puzzles will leave you baffled and amazed. You will be happy to have the master of words in your back pocket, ready to help at a moment’s notice. When you see him on the other side, ask him what a palindrome is and he will be glad to share.

The recycle king will leave behind many things to help you with your daily activities; plastic containers, bottles, thread, old envelopes (they make for great note taking), newspapers and even dryer lint. One last tip he’s leaving mankind”¦dryer lint makes a great fire starter!

If you need any odds and ends from garage sales, Bill is your guy. Call up an order to him and he will have lots of cool things waiting for you in the big blue sky.

As for this simple man who lived a simple life”¦He’s received his final assignment here on earth and soon will be cutting a rug in Paradise!

He will save you a spot on the dance floor of Heaven!

The family would like to extend a thank you to the staff at Bridge Hospice of Findlay and to the staff at Palliative Care for their compassionate care shown to Bill during his time.

A Memorial service will be held on Monday, May 22, 2017 at 3 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). Doji Sossu will officiate and the Hancock County Veteran’s Memorial Squad will perform full military rites. Memorial contributions in Bill’s name may be made to the Cancer Patient Services, 1800 N. Blanchard St. Suite 120, Findlay, Ohio 45840 or the Humane Society & SPCA of Hancock County, 4550 Fostoria Ave., Findlay, Ohio 45840. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

