Patricia L. Runion

TIFFIN — A funeral for Patricia Louise Runion, 82, Tiffin, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Trinity Cemetery.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home.

Mrs. Runion died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin.

She married Alfred Runion and he preceded her in death. Surviving is a son, Mark Runion of Tiffin; six daughters, Nancy (Herman) Shiley and Jina Runion, both of Clarksville, Tennessee.; Alaina “Christy” Runion, Fayette; Wanda (Larry) Bowman, Helena; Beth (Glen) Swartz, Elmore; and Pamela (Steve) Young, Tiffin; a brother, H. Duane Edinger, Risingsun; and a sister, Ruth (Ron) Hedden, Findlay.

Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online condolences may be sent to: at www.hffh.net.

