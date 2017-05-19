REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Patricia L. Runion

Posted On Fri. May 19th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

TIFFIN — A funeral for Patricia Louise Runion, 82, Tiffin, will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday at Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, the Rev. Donald Goodwin officiating. Burial will be at a later date in Trinity Cemetery.
Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral at the funeral home.
Mrs. Runion died Wednesday, May 17, 2017, at Autumnwood Care Center, Tiffin.
She married Alfred Runion and he preceded her in death. Surviving is a son, Mark Runion of Tiffin; six daughters, Nancy (Herman) Shiley and Jina Runion, both of Clarksville, Tennessee.; Alaina “Christy” Runion, Fayette; Wanda (Larry) Bowman, Helena; Beth (Glen) Swartz, Elmore; and Pamela (Steve) Young, Tiffin; a brother, H. Duane Edinger, Risingsun; and a sister, Ruth (Ron) Hedden, Findlay.
Memorials may be made to a charity of the donor’s choice.
Online condolences may be sent to: at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company