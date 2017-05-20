Glennadine Burner

Posted On Sat. May 20th, 2017
DESHLER — Glennadine W. Burner, 80, of Deshler, died Friday morning, May 19, 2017, at Oak Grove Healthcare Center, Deshler.
Surviving are her husband, Paul; a daughter, Deborah (Randall) Nation, Napoleon; two sons, David (Lynette), Toledo; and Darin of Findlay; a stepdaughter, Debbie Kay (Mark) Westrick, New Bavaria; and two brothers, Winfield (June) Meyer, Winter Haven, Florida; and Edwin (Jill) Meyer Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.
A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler, the Rev. Tom Schutt officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.
Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, and an hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the church.
Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice or the church restroom renovation fund.
