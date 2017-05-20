Glennadine Burner

DESHLER — Glennadine W. Burner, 80, of Deshler, died Friday morning, May 19, 2017, at Oak Grove Healthcare Center, Deshler.

Surviving are her husband, Paul; a daughter, Deborah (Randall) Nation, Napoleon; two sons, David (Lynette), Toledo; and Darin of Findlay; a stepdaughter, Debbie Kay (Mark) Westrick, New Bavaria; and two brothers, Winfield (June) Meyer, Winter Haven, Florida; and Edwin (Jill) Meyer Jr., Colorado Springs, Colorado.

A funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday at Immanuel Lutheran Church, Deshler, the Rev. Tom Schutt officiating. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery, Deshler.

Visitation will be held from 2-8 p.m. Monday at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Deshler, and an hour prior to the funeral Tuesday at the church.

Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice or the church restroom renovation fund.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com

