LEIPSIC — A funeral for James Ronald Bogard, 87, of Leipsic, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home and for one hour prior to the service Wednesday.

Mr. Bogard died Saturday, May 20, 2017, at his residence.

Arrangements are pending at Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home, Leipsic.

Comments

comments