Jack K. George

Jack Keith George, 88, of Findlay, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Sunday, May 21 2017. He passed in the loving presence of his family.

Jack was born on April 15, 1929 in Sugar Creek Township, Putnam County, Ohio to the late Dale and Margaet (Harris) George. He married W. Jean Groves and she is deceased.

Jack is survived by his son, Scott George of Vero Beach, FL; daughter, Debbie (Steve) Siebeneck of Findlay; sister, Sandra (Jerry) Weidman of Findlay and grandchildren, Andrew Siebeneck, Meghan Siebeneck, Alex George and Collin George. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Phil George.

Jack was a 1947 graduate of Beaver Creek High School. He received his B.S. from Bluffton University. Jack was a 1961 graduate of the United Theological Seminary.

Jack was a Veteran of the United States Army and proudly served his country during the Korean War.

Jack was a Master Gardener and lifetime member of the AMVETS. He was most passionate about his faith, family and farming. Jack was an avid reader and never lost his love for learning. Jack would never say goodbyes but always left you with “UNTIL.” So Dad from all of your loving family, “UNTIL.”

A celebration of life will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Pastor Walt H. Sheppard officiating. Burial will be in Knollcrest Cemetery. Full military rites will be conducted by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Visitation will be held from 11:00 to 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday at the funeral home.

Memorials may be made to City Mission. Online condolences may be sent to www.coldrencrates.com.

