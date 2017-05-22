Paul Montgomery

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
NEVADA — A funeral for Paul K. “Kenny” Montgomery, 87, of rural Nevada, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Dennis Laferty and the Rev. Matt Garrabrant officiating. Burial will be at Nevada Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home.
Mr. Montgomery died at 10:54 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital, Upper Sandusky.
He married Joyce Burnside and she survives. Also surviving are two sons, Don (Liz) and Jim (Wanda), both of Nevada.
Memorials may be made to the Wyandot County Fair or to Union-Salem United Methodist Church in care of the funeral home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.
