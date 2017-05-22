CYGNET — Sandra L. Rose, 77 of Brooklyn, MI and formerly of Cygnet, OH passed away on Sunday, May 21, 2017. She was born on July 4, 1939 to the late Wayne and Mildred (Sautters) Roe. She married Robert Rose and he preceded her in death. Sandra is survived by four children; Faith Seem of North Baltimore, OH, Gerry Buffalo of Brooklyn, MI, Jim Rose of Cygnet, OH and Rich Rose of North Baltimore, OH. She is also survived by four grandchildren; Jenni (Matt) Prater, Matthew (Heidi) Burks, Nicole Burks, Katie Burks and four great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by two brothers; John and Gene Roe and a sister, Eleanor Heishman. Mrs. Rose retired from B.G.S.U. after many years of service. She loved crafts but most of all she enjoyed her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. There will be no visitation and a private graveside service will be held at a later date. Burial will be in Portage Cemetery. Condolences can be sent via www.smithcrates.com.

