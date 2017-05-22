Boyd Swartz Jr.

Posted On Mon. May 22nd, 2017
FOSTORIA — A funeral for Boyd Jon Swartz Jr., 51, of Fostoria, will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday at Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, with Derrick Meade officiating. Burial will be at Fountain Cemetery, Fostoria.
Visitation will be held for two hours prior to the funeral Thursday at the funeral home.
Mr. Swartz died at 7:10 p.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at his residence.
Surviving are a son, Joey of Fostoria; a daughter, Kelsie of Fostoria; five sisters, Teresa Shimberg, Lake Wales, Florida; Beverly (Bernie) Snyder, Lima; Sarah (David) Smith, Fostoria; Barbara (Tony) Corfman, McCutchenville; Carolyn Ferguson, Fostoria; and four brothers, Rick (Lisa) of Garrett, Indiana; and Robert, Brian and Rocky, all of Fostoria.
Memorials may be made to the family.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

