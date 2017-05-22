UPPER SANDUSKY — A funeral for Dale Weber Jr., 94, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Clark Shields Funeral Home, Forest. Interment will be at Dunkirk Cemetery with military honors by the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard.

Visitation will be held for three hours prior to the service Tuesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Weber died Friday, May 19, 2017, at Wyandot Memorial Hospital.

He married Rosella M. Groat and she preceded him in death. Surviving is a son, Barry (Diane) of North Canton; a daughter, Becky Karg, Upper Sandusky; and a sister, Mary Bridger, Maryland.

Memorials may be made to the Upper Sandusky Veterans Color Guard in care of the funeral home, 301 S. Patterson St., Forest 45843.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.ShieldsFH.com.

Comments

comments