NEVADA — A funeral for William Ray Cramer, 78, of rural Nevada, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. James Stauffer officiating. Burial will be at Grand Prairie Cemetery, Marion, with military rites.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home with a Masonic service at 7:30 p.m.

Mr. Cramer died at 5:55 a.m. Friday, May 19, 2017, at Fairhaven Community, Upper Sandusky.

He was once married to Joyce Cover of Nevada. He later married Linda Call and she preceded him in death. Surviving is a daughter, Sheila (Dan) Gruenewald of Saline, Michigan; two sons: Eric (Shelly) and Bob (Dawn), both of Nevada; five sisters, Evelyn (Gene) Piatt, of Old Town, Florida; Eva Pollock of Marion; Kathy (John) Rostorfer of Kenton; Sharon (Jim) Stump of Bucyrus; and Jeanne (Richard) Walker of Marion; and three brothers: Ty (Bonnie) of Upper Sandusky; Max (Billie) of Crawfordsville, Florida; and David (Leeann) of Columbus.

Memorials may be made to Special Olympics Ohio, the Marion Area Humane Society or the Browning Masonic Community in care of the funeral home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.

