John D. Noble

John Doak Noble, 80, of Findlay, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2017. He was born in Wauseon, Ohio on November 14, 1936 to the late Glenn and Nell (Doak) Noble. John married Laura Herndon on September 27, 1959, and she preceded him in death on March 15, 2011. John is also survived by a son; James (Lori) Noble of Raleigh, NC; daughter, Karen Noble of Pemberville; and four grandchildren: Paige (Heath) Witzen, Jesse Noble, Kristin Long and Hailey Long. He was preceded in death by his son, John J. Noble. John practiced law in Findlay for 50 years, was a member of the Bar Association and previously served as the Hancock County Prosecutor. He was also a member of the Findlay Masonic Lodge, the Jaycees and was a former member of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church. Mr. Noble was also very involved with Findlay Youth Hockey and was instrumental in the development of the Hancock Rec Center. He was honored by the Findlay Amateur Hockey Association in 2012 when he was inducted into the Hall of Fame. John really enjoyed attending his grandchildren’s activities and rarely missed one. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 from 2:00 – 4:00 & 6:00 – 8:00 p.m. at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A funeral service will begin at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME with Rev. Bayard Herndon officiating. Burial will follow in Maple Grove Cemetery. Memorial contributions can be made to Findlay Youth Hockey or the Hancock County Humane Society. Condolences can be sent via www.coldrencrates.com.

