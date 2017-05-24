NEW RIEGEL — Elijah A. Franks, 15, of New Riegel, passed away on Monday morning, May 22, 2017 at his home.

He was born on December 23, 2001 in Findlay, to Mark A. Powers and Jessica Y. Franks.

He is survived by his father, Mark A. Powers of Findlay and mother, Jessica (Jesse) Dulaney of New Riegel; brother, Isaiah Boyd of Arlington; sisters, Onyea Drakeford and Trinity Dulaney, both of New Riegel and Kyli Dulaney and Alexis Dulaney, both of Rawson; grandparents, Charles and Angela Franks of New Riegel, Paul and Cindy Dulaney of Findlay, Don and Christina Powers of Tiffin and Karen Gruber and Phil Baumgartner, both of Bloomville; great-grandparents, Diane Phillips of Findlay, Carol Schooner of McComb, Donna and Clyde Mason of Findlay, Linda Burchett of Rawson and James and Janet Cox of Findlay; and many aunts, uncles and cousins around the area.

Elijah was a freshman at Mohawk High School, was a member of football, track and FFA; where he was an FFA officer. He enjoyed fishing, riding his mini-bike, building things and going to Taco Bell in Findlay and Tiffin. Elijah was always trying to make other people happy, always helping other people, loved spending time with his friends and there was never a dull moment when he was around.

Friends may visit with the family from 4-7:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 25, 2017 at Hoffmann-Gottfried-Mack Funeral Home & Crematory, 236 S. Washington St., Tiffin, Ohio 44883, (419) 447-2424.

There will be a prayer service at 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. A cookout for friends and family will follow at Elijah’s house.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family.

Condolences may be sent and the guestbook signed at www.hgmackfuneralhome.com.

