FOSTORIA — Richard C. Freese, 87, of Venice, FL died Friday, May 19, 2017 in the home of his sister Dorothy. He was born February 9, 1930 in Fostoria to Fred C. & Ruth M. (Detrow) Freese.

Richard was known as Dick to all that loved him. He married Angela Cianciola in 1969 and they were married until Angela’s death in 2003.

Dick is survived by two sisters, Ruth Marie Wanous of Pemberville and Dorothy A. Riser of Fostoria, Special Friend and Companion Fay Dreishpoon of Venice, FL, The family is especially grateful to Fay and her daughter Renee for all their help and care during Dick’s battle with cancer. Dick had no children but had six nieces and a nephew that he regarded as his kids.

Cathryne Seem Ruggiero, Portland Oregon, Mary (John) Schuett of Gibsonburg, Lesa (Bob) Bowman of Milan, Michigan, Debbie Seem (Phil Smith) of Washington D.C., Gail (Miguel) Montes of Oregon, Ohio, Laurie (Darrin) Martin of Kokomo, Indiana, Steve (Lisa) Riser of Fostoria, Dick is also survived by twelve great nieces and nephews that love their “Uncle Dick”.

He was employed in the tool and die trade by LTV Steel in Cleveland, Ohio until his retirement. Dick attended Arcadia schools and enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1948. Memorial Services will be held Saturday, May 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m. at the Harrold-Floriana Funeral Home, Fostoria, Ohio with Reverend Marla Brown officiating.

Visitation will be held 1 Hour prior to the services at the funeral home.

Burial will be in Meadow Green Memorial Park, Huron, Ohio at a later date.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Bridge Hospice or Charity of the donor’s choice. Online Condolences may be sent to the family at www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments