JENERA — Marilyn Ruth Inniger, age 89, of Jenera, Ohio went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Monday, May 22, 2017. She passed peacefully at Van Crest Nursing Home in Ada, Ohio.

She was born on February 29, 1928 in Findlay, Ohio to the late Clarence and Pearl (Rettig) Rausch-Nessler. She married Richard Paul Inniger on February 19, 1950, and he died on November 13, 2001. Marilyn is survived by her sons: James (Priscilla) Inniger of Rogersville, Mo,, Jonathan (Jane) Inniger of Bluffton, Ohio and Robert (Julia) Inniger of Bluffton, Ohio; daughter: Ruth (Steve) Towne of Bay City, Michigan; son-in-law: Bob (Fran) Fry of Huntley, Illinois. She is also survived by 11 grandchildren: Joel (Amanda) Fry, Laura (Jaime) Guzman, Jason (Jessica) Fry, Luke (Jacqueline) Inniger, Nick (Meredith) Inniger, Eric (Kelli) Inniger, Angela (Michael) Dorry, Nathanael Inniger, Adam Inniger, Wesley Towne and Wyatt Towne; 11 great grandchildren and 4 step grandchildren. She is also survived by 2 sisters: Dorothy (Howard) Beach of Jenera and Doris (Alan) Schueren of Perrysburg. She was preceded in death by a daughter: Rachel Fry; daughter-in-law: Barbara Inniger and sister: Martha Rausch.

Marilyn was a 1946 graduate of Arlington High School and a lifetime member of Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera, Ohio where she was a member of the Ladies Aid and participated in many church activities. She was a devoted wife of a dairy farmer for 51 years. Her hobbies included quilting, gardening, and a love for flowers. She enjoyed her pinochle club but most of all she loved her children and grandchildren.

Visitation will be held at the CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Arlington, Ohio on Friday, May 26, 2017 from 4-7 p.m. On Saturday her funeral services will be held at Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church in Jenera at 11:00 a.m. with visitation at the church one hour prior to the services (10:00 to 11:00 a.m.). Pastors Alois Schmitzer III and Matthew Nowak will officiate and burial will follow in the church cemetery. Memorials may be given to either Trinity Evangelical Lutheran Church or Trinity Lutheran School.

