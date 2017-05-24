Gordon E. Mills

Gordon Elliott Mills, 87, of Findlay, died at his residence on Saturday, May 20, 2017, surrounded by his loving family.

Gordon was born in Lakeville, Massachusetts on April 1, 1930 to the late Stanley R. Mills and Marguerite A. (Brown) Mills. He was a graduate of Bentley University, Boston, MA with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting.

Gordon married Florence A. Mills (Cooke) and she preceded him in death in September 2016. They were married for 62 wonderful years. He is survived by five children, Catherine Seelig of Sea Cliff, New York; Tyler (Marsha) of Delaware, Ohio; Claudia (Michael) Benjamin of Findlay; Stephen (Laura) Mills of Findlay; and Stewart (Barbara) Mills of Western Springs, Illinois.

Also surviving are thirteen grandchildren, Stephanie (Mike), Gregory (Jordan), Richard, Shannon, Jacob, Samuel (Kailyn), Peter, Edward, Natalie, Parker, Nathan (Katie), Benjamin (Jessica), Jackson, and two great-grandchildren, Archer and Charlie.

Gordon has two brothers, Stanley R. (Gloria) Mills, Jr. of Florida and Douglas Mills of Lakeville, Massachusetts along with many nieces and nephews. Preceding him in death were twin grandchildren, Tyler and Cassandra Benjamin.

Gordon was proud to say he served as an Army Security Agent decoding important messages while stationed in Korea from 1951 to 1953. After his college education, Gordon’s career with Marathon Oil Company brought him and his young family to Findlay in the ’50’s. He loved this town and believed it was ideal to raise and provide for his family. Gordie was a people person finding joy in all he did, especially gathering family in his home around the dining table for Sunday celebrations.

You could count on Gordie as a compassionate friend with a generous spirit. His friends were like family to him. All of his friends wanted him at the party or to join in the golf or card game. Gordie was always excited about playing cards with his buddies at the Elks or his “Pinkies” group. He was an avid golfer and gardener. His garden was a passion of his. While he was “dubbing around” (as he called it), his garden came to life in bloom because of his green thumb. He was a 50-year member of the Elks BPOE #75 and a member of the Trinity Episcopal Church.

Gordon and Flo enjoyed 22 years in Lakeland, Florida during the winter months at Schalamar Creek. These trips were the highlight of his retirement years. He often said they came back to Ohio to rest because of their young-at-heart activities in Florida. This is now their heaven together again.

A memorial service will be celebrated at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 West Hardin Street, Findlay, Ohio with Father John Drymon, celebrant.

The family will receive friends from 2:00 until 3:00 p.m. in the parish hall of the church just prior to the service.

Private burial will take place in Massachusetts at a later date.

Memorials may be made to Trinity Episcopal Church, 128 West Hardin Street, or Hancock Christian Clearing House, 1800 North Blanchard Street, both of Findlay, Ohio 45840.

