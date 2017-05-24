BRADNER — Michael E. Tiell, 76, of Bradner, passed away at 4:35 a.m. Tuesday May 23, 2017 at Good Shepherd Home, Fostoria.

He was born April 14, 1941 in Alvada to the late Leroy and Clarina (Theis) Tiell. He married Sharon Mosier on October 21, 1961 at St. Wendelin Catholic Church, Fostoria and she survives in Bradner.

Also surviving are four children, Larry D. Tiell, Gibsonburg, Kevin Tiell, Bradner, Timothy A. (Amy) Tiell, Helena and Peggy (Jay Otermat) Teeple, Gibsonburg; six grandchildren, Bryce, Brock, Cara, Trent and Lauryn Tiell and Melanie Otermat; sisters, Janice Magers, Tiffin and Kathy (Rod) Kemerly, Findlay; brother, Kenneth (Linda) Tiell, Massillon; and a brother-in-law, Gene Wagner, Alvada.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Rosemary Wagner; and a brother, Ralph Tiell.

Mike was a graduate of New Riegel High School and retired from UPS after 30 years of service. He was a member of St. Wendelin Catholic Church, life member Nugent’s Canal Yacht Club, Port Clinton, Fostoria Moose Lodge, Port Clinton Eagles Club, Bradner American Legion and the NRA.

He greatly enjoyed hunting, fishing, golfing and playing euchre. He dearly loved his family, especially his children and grandchildren.

Visitation is Thursday May 25, 2017 from 3-8 p.m. at HOENING FUNERAL HOME 242 W. Tiffin St., Fostoria.

Mass of Christian Burial is 10:30 a.m. Friday at St. Wendelin Catholic Church with Rev. Todd Dominique presiding. A Rosary will be prayed at 10 a.m. at the Church. Burial will follow in Bradner Cemetery. A funeral luncheon will take place at the Bradner American Legion following the cemetery committal services.

Memorials are suggested to a charity of the donor’s choice.

Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

