Kenneth Edler

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
NEVADA — A funeral for Kenneth C. Edler, 76, of Auburndale, Florida, and formerly of Nevada, Ohio, will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky. Burial will be in Nevada Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.
Mr. Edler died Monday, May 22, 2017, at the Orchard Park Health and Rehabilitation Center in Auburndale, Florida.
He married Linda Stansbery and she survives. Also surviving are three sons, Ken (Tina) of Upper Sandusky; Bob (Erica) of Kenton; and Tim (Sherry) of Caledonia; two daughters, Terina (Darrin) Park, New Bloomington; and Carla (Shaun) Pahl, Bucyrus; five brothers, Sterling (Nancy) of Meeker; John (Emily) of Marion; Doug (Bev) of Caledonia; Ted (Melinda) of Lima; RC (Jennifer) of Delaware, Ohio; and two sisters, Gert (Wayne) Garver, and Debbie (Larry) Popp, both of Marion.
Memorials may be made to Alzheimer’s Research Foundation in care of the funeral home, 476 S. Sandusky Ave., Upper Sandusky 43351.
Online condolences may be sent to: www.lucasbatton.com.

