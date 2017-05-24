Donald Edward “Ed” Griffith, Jr., 73, of Findlay passed away at 3:48 a.m. Tuesday, May 23, 2017 at the Bridge Hospice Care Center. He was born on July 8, 1943 to Donald, Sr. and Nina (Blummenshein) Griffith, his father is deceased. On Dec. 19, 1964, he married Mary Perkins and she survives.

Also surviving are his mother; a son, Todd Michael Griffith, Sr. of Van Buren; three grandchildren, Wayne (Tiffany) Wilkins; Nikki (Nick) Dillon and TJ (Kati) Griffith; five great-grandchildren, Maddelynn; Kaiden; Jace (on the way); Harper; Landen and Grayson; a brother, Robert (Cheryl) Griffith of FL and several nieces and nephews. Two sons, Lynn Allen and Thomas Edward also preceded him in death. Ed was a 1961 graduate of Findlay High School and was a truck driver for HyWay and Griffith Trucking. He was a member of Howard United Methodist Church and enjoyed snowmobiling, sprint cars and NASCAR. A graveside service will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, May 27, 2017 at Maple Grove Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Friday from 2:00-4:00 p.m. and 6:00-8:00 p.m. and from 10:30-11:00 a.m. Saturday at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. Memorials may be made to Bridge Hospice and online condolences can be shared by visiting coldrencrates.com.

