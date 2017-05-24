Velma Halsey

UPPER SANDUSKY — A private graveside service for Velma Mae Halsey, 95, of Upper Sandusky, will be held at a later date.

Mrs. Halsey died Sunday, May 21, 2017, at her daughter’s residence.

Surviving is a daughter, Linda “Susie” Scott, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to Wyandot County Humane Society or Hospice of Wyandot County.

Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, is handling the arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.BringmanClark.com.

