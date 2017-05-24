James Haynes

FOSTORIA — A celebration of life gathering for James P. “Jim” Haynes, 77, of Fostoria, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 595 Stearns Road, Fostoria.

Mr. Haynes died at 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at his residence.

He married Joyce Merhman and they divorced. Also surviving are two daughters, Kim McCray, Alvada; Wendy Affholder of Fostoria; a son, Ernie (Marcella), Risingsun; two sisters, Janet Sue Priddy and Carolyn Rivera, both of Fostoria; and one brother, Tommy Thompson of Florida.

Memorials may be made to Ernie Haynes in care of 531 W. Main St., Risingsun, 43457.

Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, is handling the arrangements.

