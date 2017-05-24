REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

James Haynes

Posted On Wed. May 24th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FOSTORIA — A celebration of life gathering for James P. “Jim” Haynes, 77, of Fostoria, will be held from 2-4 p.m. on Sunday, June 18, 2017, at 595 Stearns Road, Fostoria.
Mr. Haynes died at 10:09 a.m. Monday, May 22, 2017, at his residence.
He married Joyce Merhman and they divorced. Also surviving are two daughters, Kim McCray, Alvada; Wendy Affholder of Fostoria; a son, Ernie (Marcella), Risingsun; two sisters, Janet Sue Priddy and Carolyn Rivera, both of Fostoria; and one brother, Tommy Thompson of Florida.
Memorials may be made to Ernie Haynes in care of 531 W. Main St., Risingsun, 43457.
Mann-Hare-Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, is handling the arrangements.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company