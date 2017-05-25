Richard E. Wilson

STONINGTON, Mich. — Richard Eugene Wilson, 95, of Stonington, passed away Tuesday morning May 23, 2017 at the Bishop Noa Home in Escanaba where he was currently residing for the past two months.

Richard was born November 17, 1921 in Jenera, OH the son of Alpha and Zelma (Grieser) Wilson. He was raised on the family farm in Ohio before serving his country in the U.S. Army with the 123rd Field Artillery Battalion during WW II. Richard was stationed in Himeji, Japan where he supervised the salvage of clothing and equipment. He was honorably discharged as a Staff Sgt. in 1946 with the Asiatic Pacific Service Medal, Victory Medal and Army of Occupation Medal. He returned to Ohio where he worked on the family farm until 1966 when he moved to Stonington. Richard worked various jobs in the area. Following his retirement he was a carriage driver on Mackinac Island for several years. He was always proud that his working career began and ended with working with horses.

Richard was a member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stonington and the Rapid River American Legion Post #301. His hobbies included wood and leather working.

He had a great love of horses and beagles. He would never turn down a good piece of pie. Richard treasured spending time with his family and drinking coffee with his friends.

Survivors include eight children: Shirley (Keith) Olson of Daggett, Mich.; James (Ruth) Wilson of Ensign, Mich.; Jerome (Mary) Wilson of Ensign, Mich.; Jesse (Leslie King) Wilson of Stonington, Mich.; Joseph Wilson, of Stonington, Mich.; Sharon (Ken Kuehl) Hughes of Flat Rock, Mich.; Susan (Bill Pratt) Wilson of Crivitz, WI; and Jared (Ruth) Wilson of Carney, Mich.; 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren with three more on the way; nieces and nephews also survive.

Special friends survive: Bob Breault, Richard Elsessor, Bob Nachtwey and John Sherwin.

In addition to his parents, his sisters Lutheria Hartman and Mildred Boehm preceded Richard in death.

Richard’s family will receive friends on Saturday May 27, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church in Stonington. Funeral services celebrating the life of Richard E. Wilson will follow at 12:30 p.m. with Rev. Diane Srutowski officiating. Luncheon will follow at the Bay De Noc Township Hall. Graveside services with military rites conducted by the Rapid River American Legion Post #301 will follow at 3:15 pm at the Bay De Noc Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in memory of Richard may be directed to the Trinity Lutheran Church or to U.P. Honor Flight. The Skradski Family Funeral Homes of Escanaba and Gladstone are assisting the family. Please visit www.skradskifuneralhomes.com where you can express your sympathy to the family.

