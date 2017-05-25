Rick M. Frederick, 69, of Findlay, passed away peacefully in his home, 8:05 p.m., Tuesday, May 23, 2017.

He was born August 7, 1947 in Fostoria, to the late George Thomas Edward and Zeda Enid (Moberley) Frederick. He married Linda Williams in 1967 and in March they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Surviving, and cherishing his memory, are his wife, Linda Frederick; daughters, Amanda Frederick Weber, husband Jonathan, and Sarah Frederick Beard, and husband Josh; grandchildren, Clayton, Annie, Ethan, Isaac, Andrew, and Emilie.

He was also preceded in death by three brothers, Edward, Tom, and Larry Frederick.

Rick was a 1965 Fostoria High School graduate. He went on to serve in the U.S. Air Force from 1966-1970 during the Vietnam Era., for which we will forever be a grateful nation. He attended Tri-State University, Angola, Indiana for one semester, and then received his Bachelor of Science degree from Bowling Green State University. He taught Industrial Arts at Fostoria High School for several years, and was CEO of Seven Eagles Historical Education Center for several years as well. He was a self-employed gunsmith, blacksmith and craftsman, building quality muzzleloaders and components.

He was a life member of the National Rifle Association, life member of the Ohio Gun Collectors, and life member of the Maumee Valley Gun Collectors Association. He was also a member of the Black Swamp Muzzle Loading Rifle Club, and the American Legion Post 73 in Fostoria, and past member of the Southern Ohio Forge and Anvil (SOFA) and past member of the Northwest Ohio Blacksmiths (NOB).

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Friday, May 26, 2017 at MANN-HARE-HOENING Funeral Home, 407 N. Countyline St. Fostoria. Funeral services will begin in the funeral home at 10 a.m. on Saturday, Pastor Walt Shepherd, officiating. The United Veterans of Fostoria will perform military honors.

Memorial contributions may be considered to the Armes Family Cancer Center, Findlay, or to Bridge Hospice, Findlay. Online expressions of sympathy may be made by visiting www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

