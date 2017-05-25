RAWSON — Jared J. Haskins, 46, of Rawson died Monday, May 22, 2017 at 6:48 p.m. at the St. Vincent Medical Center, Toledo, Ohio.

He was born February 23, 1971 in Geauga County, Ohio to the Rev. Eric L. and Cheryl D. (Young) Haskins. On August 15, 2008, he married Michelle Wellman who survives.

Jared is also survived by a son, Ethan Haskins; four step-children, Colten Carman, Dustin (Amanda) Bowyer, Joshua (Brittany) Bowyer, and Ashley (Branden) Brown; three grandchildren, Benton, Grady and Braxton; two brothers, Carter (Jessica) Haskins of Ashland, Ohio and Brenden (Tamara) Haskins of Bonney Lake, Washington; and a sister, Michal Ann (David) Jones of Powell, Ohio.

He was employed with ADS (Advanced Drainage Systems) in Findlay.

Visitation will be Friday, May 26, 2017 from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. at KIRKPATRICK-BEHNKE FUNERAL HOME, 500 Lima Avenue, Findlay, Ohio.

The funeral will be held at the funeral home at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, following visitation, with the Rev. Lou Seipel officiating. Burial will follow in Riverview Cemetery, Jackson Township, near Mt. Blanchard, Ohio.

Memorial contributions are suggested for the benefit of his children in care of Michelle Haskins; 15755 S.R. 698; Rawson, Ohio 45881.

