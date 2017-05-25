Samuel Moore

UPPER SANDUSKY — A Mass of Christian Burial for Samuel A. “Sammy” Moore, 24, of Upper Sandusky, will be celebrated at 11 a.m. Friday at Transfiguration of the Lord Catholic Church, Upper Sandusky, the Rev. Nicholas Weibl officiating. Burial will be in St. Peter Catholic Cemetery, Upper Sandusky.

Visitation will be held from 4-7 p.m. today at Bringman Clark Funeral Home, Upper Sandusky, with a Catholic prayer service at 6:45 p.m.

Mr. Moore died Tuesday at Riverside Methodist Hospital, Columbus.

Surviving are his grandfather Richard (Kathy Stewart) Moore, Upper Sandusky; his father, Richard G. Moore, Upper Sandusky; his mother, Victoria (Elchert) Moore, Upper Sandusky; three brothers, Anthony and Timothy, both of Columbus; Daniel, Upper Sandusky.

Memorials may be made to a memorial fund in his name in care of the funeral home, 226 E. Wyandot Ave., Upper Sandusky, 43351.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.BringmanClark.com.

Comments

comments