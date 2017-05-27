Betty Baer

NAPOLEON — Betty Jean (Lazenby) Baer, 80, of Napoleon, Ohio passed away peacefully at her home, surrounded by family and friends, on Friday, May 26, 2017.

She was born on November 27, 1936 in VanBuren Township, Ohio and resided in Leipsic, Ohio until she married Elwin “Sonny” Baer on October 19, 1957 and he preceded her death. Shortly after they married Betty and Sonny moved to Napoleon, Ohio where they made their home for years to come.

Betty worked at Arrow Molded Plastics (LDM) until she retired in 1998.

Betty is survived by children, Julie L. (John) Fahy of Liberty Center, Ohio, Barbara A. (Tony) Fugate of Nunnelly, Tennessee, and Allan D. Baer of North Baltimore, Ohio; grandchildren, Alicia, Colt, Ashley, Sarah, Brooke, Emily, and Amber; 4 great grandchildren; and brother, Orville Lazenby of New Haven, Indiana.

Funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at Rodenberger Funeral Home in Napoleon. Interment will follow at Sugar Ridge Cemetery in Leipsic, Ohio.

Visitation will be held from 4 – 8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th at Rodenberger Funeral Home, Napoleon and one hour prior to the the service on Wednesday.

Memorials are suggested to suggested to Henry County Hospital Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.rodenbergerfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments