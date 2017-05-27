James Frankart

James Marion Frankart, 85, of Findlay Ohio died Monday morning May 22, 2017 at Sandpiper Nursing Home in Mt. Pleasant, SC. He was born October 14, 1931 to the late Louis “Jack” and Mary (Collins) Frankart.

James graduated from Calvert High School, Tiffin Ohio, in 1949. He married his high school sweetheart, Donna (Theis), in March 1952. During the Korean War, he served in the U.S. Air Force and was stationed in Okinawa, Japan. Upon being honorably discharged, he earned his B.S. in Business Administration from Ohio State University in 1959. He went on to work for Marathon Oil in various capacities for the next 30 years.

As a member of St. Michael the Archangel Parish, he served on the first board of education at the school. He was active in the RCIA program and the Cursillo movement and served St. Michaels in many other ways over the years.

His later life was spent travelling with his wife of 60 years, Donna, throughout the states in their motor home visiting friends and children. As a devoted brother, husband, father, grandfather, and great grandfather, he loved his family. He loved his faith, loved to read, tell stories and he loved this country.

James is survived by his five children James “Skip” Frankart, Joe (Kim) Frankart, June (Charlton) June, Janet (Preston) Barnhill, Jackie (Medd) Box; grandchildren Kate (Jeff), Zach, Allyson, Jenna, Hanna, Kara, Charlie, Jacob (Erin), Jesse (Jordan), Juliann, Heidi, Rudy and Trevor; great-grandchildren Tyler, Jamie and Kori; brother Tom and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his wife, Donna (Theis) Frankart, his parents and brothers Louis, Paul, Bernard and Richard Frankart.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, June 17 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Michael the Archangel Parish (East) with Fr. Frank Kehres, Fr. John Missler and Msgr. Michael Hohenbrink con-celebrating. Friends and family may visit prior to mass from 9:00 a.m. “” 11:00 a.m. in the church narthex. Burial will follow in the parish cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Michael the Archangel Catholic Church. Condolences may be sent via CharlestonCremationCenter.com.

