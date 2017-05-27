James McClain

UPPER SANDUSKY — James A. “Luke” McClain, age 85, of Upper Sandusky, Ohio, passed away on Wednesday, May 24, 2017 at 1:35pm at the Fairhaven Community in Upper Sandusky.

He was born on February 11, 1932 to Luke and Virginia McClain. Jim married Ruth Hemmerly Barrett in 1960 and they were happily married until her death in 2010.

He is survived by his children Marsha Parker (Tom), Connie Rittinger (Mike), Del Barrett and Matthew McClain (Elizabeth), grandchildren Christopher (Sharon) Underwood and Kelly Underwood (Al), Elizabeth Barthelmas (Aaron) and Samuel, Owen and Luke McClain and the great-grandchildren, James and Lindsay Underwood and Bailey and Kailey Huff and Taylor Barthelmas. Also surviving is his sister Rosie Witham.

Jim was preceded in death by his parents, his wife and his sisters Bobbie Smith and Marilyn Beiderman.

Jim grew up in Upper Sandusky, graduating from high school in May 1950. After high school his attendance at Heidelberg College in Tiffin, Ohio was interrupted by his enlistment in the Navy for the Korean Conflict. When his time with the Navy was complete, he returned to Heidelberg where he received a Bachelor of Arts degree in 1958 and began work at the local newspaper, The Daily Chief Union.

His career in the custom plastics field started with Millington Manufacturing (later Worthington Custom Products) where he held various positions and honed his management skills before becoming the Plant Manager where he finished his career of 38 years. He also served on the Board of Directors at 1st Citizen’s National Bank starting in 1999 until his retirement in 2008.

He and Ruth loved to play golf and cards with their friends. Jim was a history buff and especially enjoyed Wyandot County history. He had a passion to improve his beloved community of Upper Sandusky and served on the City Council for 24 years, and heavily contributed to many projects that make Upper Sandusky a special place to live and work.

Funeral services for Luke McClain will be held at 11:00am on Wednesday, May 31st at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky, Ohio with Rev. Tom Smith officiating. Burial will follow the service at Oak Hill Cemetery where military graveside rites will be observed by the Upper Sandusky Color Guard.

Visitations will be held from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Tuesday, May 30th at Lucas-Batton Funeral Home in Upper Sandusky.

In lieu of flowers the family requests memorial contributions be made to the Wyandot County Museum or the Fairhaven Community and may be sent to Lucas-Batton 476 S. Sandusky Ave. Upper Sandusky 43351 Online condolences may be sent to www.lucasbatton.com.

