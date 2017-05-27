George Wolf

NORTH BALTIMORE — A funeral service for George Franklin Wolf Jr., 72, of North Baltimore, will be held at 2 p.m. Wednesday at Smith-Crates Funeral Home, North Baltimore, the Rev. Susan Kronbach officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral Wednesday at the funeral home.

Mr. Wolf died at 10:08 p.m. Thursday at Briar Hill Health Campus, North Baltimore.

Surviving are four daughters, Amy (Mark) Price, Findlay; Linda Wolf in Pennsylvania; Tracy Wolf and Linda Wolf, both of Chicago, Illinois; and a brother, Jim Gray, North Baltimore.

Memorials may be made to the funeral home.

