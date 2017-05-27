SYCAMORE, Ill. — Pamela Buesse, 64, of Sycamore, IL formerly of Ohio died at DeKalb County Rehab & Nursing Center in DeKalb on May 24, 2017. She was born on August 11, 1952 in Camp Lajeune, North Carolina to Robert Brown and Marjorie (Clookie) Marshall. On November 1, 1980, she married Paul Buesse in St. Charles, Missouri. Pam worked as an accountant for Pfizer and DeKalb Ag.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Buesse of Niles, sons, Kevin Buesse of Geneva and Keith (Angie) Buesse of Sycamore; grandchildren, Olivia, Sean and Owen; step-father, Jerry Marshall; siblings, Carma Marshall, Deb (Dave) Bitz, Jeff Marshall, Kerry Marshall and Jon (Babs) Marshall; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Memorials to American Cancer Society.

