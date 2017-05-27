John Bunney

Posted On Sat. May 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AVON — Rev. John M. Bunney, 88, beloved husband of the late Gertrude Ann “Sue” (nee Smith), married 65 years; loving father of John E., Sharon (David) Britt, Courtney H. Bunney (wife, Mary Smith), and Heather L. (Jeff) Hochstettler and the late Alfred Bunney; dear grandfather of Zachary, Christy, Matthew, Meghan, Jacob, Timothy, Joseph and Thomas; great-grandfather of Hailey, Ashley, Blake, Jackson, Josie, James, Jacob, Madilynn and Caleb. Brother of the late Courtney and Hubert Bunney and Irene Petrella. Founding pastor of Christian Heritage Church, Avon. Passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Memorials may be forwarded to Assemblies of God Foreign Missions, Christian Heritage 36465 Chester Rd., Avon OH 44011. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 30 at Christian Heritage Church, 36465 Chester Road, Avon from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com

Comments

comments

About the Author

Today’s Obituaries

Today's Obituary Announcements

Today's Obituary Announcements

Submitted weekdays before 5pm

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company