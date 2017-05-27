John Bunney

AVON — Rev. John M. Bunney, 88, beloved husband of the late Gertrude Ann “Sue” (nee Smith), married 65 years; loving father of John E., Sharon (David) Britt, Courtney H. Bunney (wife, Mary Smith), and Heather L. (Jeff) Hochstettler and the late Alfred Bunney; dear grandfather of Zachary, Christy, Matthew, Meghan, Jacob, Timothy, Joseph and Thomas; great-grandfather of Hailey, Ashley, Blake, Jackson, Josie, James, Jacob, Madilynn and Caleb. Brother of the late Courtney and Hubert Bunney and Irene Petrella. Founding pastor of Christian Heritage Church, Avon. Passed away on Tuesday, May 23, 2017. Memorials may be forwarded to Assemblies of God Foreign Missions, Christian Heritage 36465 Chester Rd., Avon OH 44011. Friends may call on Tuesday, May 30 at Christian Heritage Church, 36465 Chester Road, Avon from 10 a.m. until time of funeral services at 11 a.m. Interment Resthaven Memory Gardens, Avon. 440-937-6175 www.buschcares.com

