Tesslyne Terrell

FOSTORIA — A celebration of life for Tesslyne “Baby Turtle” Terrell, 17, of Fostoria, will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday in the Bridges Community Academy gymnasium, 190 St. Francis Ave., Tiffin, the Rev. Pam Easterday officiating.

Miss Terrell died Sunday, May 21, 2017, after being injured in an automobile accident in Findlay.

Surviving are her mother, Kimberly A. Terrell of Fostoria; her stepfather, Daniel Avila, Fostoria; a sister, Anez Terrell, Fostoria; a brother, Alexzander Terrell, Fostoria; grandparents, Candelario and Elvia Reyes, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to a Go Fund Me Account in Tesslyne’s name.

Hoening Funeral Home, Fostoria, is handling arrangements.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hoeningfuneralhome.com.

Comments

comments