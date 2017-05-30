Brent A. Yunker, age 36, of Findlay, died Friday, May 26, 2017. He was born in Toledo, Ohio on October 29, 1980. On November 25, 2006, he married Sara Brown and she survives. Other survivors include his son: Gibson and daughter: Roslyn; parents: Terry W. and Linda Yunker of Howard, Ohio; siblings: Jonathan (Sheri) Seibert of Plainfield, Ill., Jaimye (Lance) Weaver of Howard, Ohio and Jennifer (Doug) Grassbaugh of Mt. Vernon, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his mother: Jerelyn.

Brent was a 1999 graduate of Findlay High School and majored in computer science at Bowling Green State University. He and Sara attended Cedar Creek Church. He was the technical assistant in the I.T. Dept. at Van Buren Schools.

Visitation will be held from 12:00-3:30 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME. A Celebration of Brent’s Life will be held at the conclusion of the visitation at 3:30 p.m. with Pastor Shawn Bellner officiating. Memorials may be made for the benefit of Brent’s children.

