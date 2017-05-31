Edwin E. Schwab, age 70, of rural Jenera, died at 8:00 am on Sunday May 28, 2017 at his residence. He was born on February 9, 1947, to Paul and Nola (Bullock) Schwab.

He was married and divorced with two living sons: Brian Schwab and Brad (Jessica) Schwab and one deceased son: Eric. He has four grandchildren. He is also survived by his 9 siblings: Jimmie W. Schwab, Michael T. Schwab, Douglas L. (Barb) Schwab all of Fostoria, Alden L. (Cindy) Schwab, Joseph P. (Dorothy) Schwab and Theresa M. (Jeff) Young all of Findlay, Barbara A. (Danny) Corwin of Rawson, Ohio, Doris J. (David) Stallsmith of LaRue, Ohio and Dale L. Schwab of Lima and numerous nieces and nephews.

He served 4 yrs in the U.S. Navy and retired after 40 plus years at Whirlpool Corp. His hobbies were bowling, playing pool, watching the drag races as well as restoring a 65 Nova. There will be a viewing from 11:00-1:00pm Thursday and memorial services following at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay.

