Donald R. Sleasman, 80, of Findlay, passed away peacefully and went to be with his Lord and Savior on May 27, 2017 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. He was born to the late Peter R. and Emma H. (Miller) Sleasman on June 5, 1936 in Indian Head, Pennsylvania. Donald married E. Arlene Durstine in 1958 and together they raised four children.

Donald graduated from Connellsville High School in Pennsylvania. He retired from Cooper Tire and Rubber Company after 42 years of service and with perfect attendance. He was a member of the Cooper Fishing Club, Conservation League, enjoyed hunting and fishing and also spending time at their home away from home at Paradise Acres Campground. Donald loved watching his grandchildren’s sporting events. He proudly served his country in the US Marines before being honorably discharged.

In addition to his loving wife, Arlene of 58 years, Donald is survived by his children, Sharon (Kevin Gossard) Van Heck of Arlington, OH, Rodney (Kerri) Sleasman of Arcadia, OH, Richard (Amy) Sleasman of Findlay, OH; grandchildren, Nicholas and Jesse Sleasman, Brian (Hannah), Brock and Bryce Van Heck, Christopher Sleasman, Joshua and Taylor Parker, Dylan Tennison, Matthew (Nicole), Bret, Mark, Seth and Emma Sleasman. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren, Peyton, Bostyn and Maddox Sleasman, Bentley Rader, Marli and Lilli Sleasman, Ellie Sleasman, Mack Van Heck, Elizabeth Parker, Ethan and Noah Parker; his sister, Betty DeWitt of Auburn, IN. Donald was preceded in death by his daughter, Sandra Parker; son-in-law, Scott Van Heck; brother, J. D. Miller; and his sister, Thelma Pritts.

Friends and family may visit on Friday, June 2, 2017 from 2″”4 and 6″”8 p.m. at HUFFORD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME, 1500 Manor Hill Rd, Findlay (419-422-1500). A funeral service will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, June 3rd at 12 noon with Pastor William Reist officiating. Interment will follow in Knollcrest Cemetery with the Hancock County Veteran’s Memorial Squad performing full military rites. Memorial contributions in Donald’s name may be made to the Bridge Home Health and Hospice or Cancer Patient Services or to the Charity of the donor’s choice. Online condolences may be sent to: www.huffordfh.com.

