William Stauffer

William Frederick Stauffer, has made the decision to truly retire. He was 69 (thinking he planned this number).

He signed the lease agreement for the most amazing retirement home ever at 5:30 a.m. Tuesday May 23, 2017. He pre-retired after 30 years as a mechanic for the City of Findlay street department, and quickly became a snowbird. He spent his pre-retirement dividing his time between, “up there in Ohio where it’s cold,” and Lehigh Acres Florida.

He spent his days complaining about his neighbors always needing help with everything. And was sad on days when the neighbors didn’t need anything. His pastimes were an amazing sense of humor, achieving the most perfect Florida lawn, and helping his neighbors.

His parents, Carl Stauffer Sr. and Irene (Martin) Stauffer hosted an amazing welcoming celebration Tuesday upon his arrival.

The list of the attendees included: his wife. Barbara J. (Bechtold) Stauffer who he married on January 22, 1966. His sister, Lydia Sanford. His 2 brothers, David Stauffer and Carl Stauffer Jr. , and countless friends and relatives. Those that were unable to attend were, his brother Tom Stauffer. His 2 sisters Rita Ash and Sue (Greg) Poland. His 3 children, Carla (Tim) Myers, Leroy (Judi) Stauffer, Dawn (Harley) McCartney. His 5 grandchildren Brent Myers, Andrew Stauffer, Jacob Stauffer, Addyson McCartney, Allyson McCartney. His three step-grandchildren Christopher Spradley-Holman, Sierra Stout, Devin Plunkett. His 3 great-grandchildren, and 1 step-grandchild. And countless others.

For those of you that were unable to attend, we will be hosting our own “happy final retirement party” on June 4th from 2 to 4 p.m. at Riverside park, Findlay Ohio, shelter house #3 in his honor.

