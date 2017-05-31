Richard R. Steiner

RICHARD R. “DICK” STEINER, age 69, formerly of Findlay. Beloved husband of Susan (nee Gould) for 35 years; loving father of Anne Marie Hawkins, Julie Rae (Greg) Harvey, Kristen Lynn (Patrick) Czajkowski, Chad Marshall Hranchak, Erin Elizabeth Steiner and Cari Jeanne (Bryan) Wildasinn; dearest grandfather of seven boys; dear great grandfather of two; cherished son of Jeanne and the late Ray Steiner; brother of the late Dwane Steiner; uncle and great uncle.

A 32nd Degree Mason and past Master at the Kenton Masonic Temple in Ohio. Retired VP of Operations for Ball Corporation and Retired Director of Research and Development for Flat Rock Metal in Michigan. Mr. Steiner was cremated.

Friends received at the ST. JOHN FUNERAL HOME, 16381 CHILLICOTHE ROAD (RT 306), CHAGRIN FALLS, 44023 (2.5 MILES NORTH OF RT. 422), THURSDAY, JUNE 1 FROM 4-6 p.m. where services will be held Friday, June 2 at 11 a.m. followed by burial at Northfield Macedonia Cemetery.

