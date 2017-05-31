William W. Kryling, age 81, of Findlay, died at 10:04 a.m. on Tuesday, May 30, 2017, at Bridge Hospice in Findlay.

He was born on March 31, 1936, in Napoleon, Ohio to the late William and Emma Marie (Kopenhoffer) Kryling. On July 23, 1955 he married Shirley Louise Miller and she preceded him in death on December 4, 2013.

He is survived by sons: Matthew (Cindy) Kryling of Findlay, James (Lisa) Kryling of McComb, John (Robyn) Kryling of McComb, and Mark (Patty) Kryling of St. Louisville, Ohio. There are 7 grandchildren: Jason (Sarah) Kryling, Kristen Kryling, Mike Kryling, Lauren Kryling, Katie (Derek) Beaver, Jena (fiancé, Mason Roth) Kryling, and Noley Kryling; 3 step grandchildren: Nick (Danielle) Shoop, Adam (Andrea) Shoop, and Amanda (Alan) Dysert; 1 great granddaughter: Presley Kryling; 5 step great grandchildren: Braydon Shoop, Lexi Shoop, Braxton Shoop, Evan McDaniel, and Cade McDaniel and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by two sisters: Florence and Lucille.

William retired as a Senior Chief Petty Officer after 21 years in the United States Navy. He then worked for 20 years as an electronic technician at Consolidated Biscuit in McComb. He is a member of Arlington Bible Fellowship Church and in the past taught Sunday School and was a Deacon. He was a member of the Naval Fleet Reserves. He always enjoyed playing golf, traveling and was a Detroit Tigers and Lions fan.

Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, May 31, 2017 at COLDREN-CRATES FUNERAL HOME in Findlay, where funeral services will be held at 11:00am on Thursday, with additional visitation for one hour prior to the funeral (10:00am -11:00am). Pastor Jerry Kellogg will officiate and interment will be at Knollcrest Cemetery, east of Findlay. Full military rites will be conducted at the cemetery by the Hancock County Veterans Memorial Squad. Memorials may be given to either Arlington Bible Fellowship Church or to Bridge Hospice. Online condolences are welcomed at www.coldrencrates.com.

