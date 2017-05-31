FOSTORIA — A graveside service for Josephine E. Biller, 95, of Fostoria, will be held at 11 a.m. Friday at Knollcrest Gardens, west of Arcadia, the Rev. Jerry Copeland officiating.

Mrs. Biller died Monday, May 29, 2017, at Good Shepherd Nursing Home, Fostoria.

She married Richard W. Biller and he preceded her in death. Surviving are three daughters, Rebecca Jo (Bill) Dawson, Findlay; Janet Arlene Vaughn, North Bend; and Marsha Ann Erbland, Fostoria.

Memorials may be made to the Good Shepherd Nursing Home activities department.

Online condolences may be sent to: www.hffh.net.

Comments

comments