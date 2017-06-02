Charles E. Wood

Charles (Chuck) E. Wood, 81, of St. George, UT and formerly of Ft. Pierce, FL, Coldwater Lake, MI, and Findlay, OH passed away on May 27, 2017. He was born May 9, 1936, in Defiance, OH, the son of Carl E. and Viola M. (Beldon) Wood. He married Marlene L. Senger on July 18, 1954, who survives in St. George. Also surviving are daughter Sandy (Bill) Reetz of St. George and sons, Tom (Tina) of Findlay, OH; Jim (Frank) of Martinez, CA; and Steve (Michelle) of Coldwater Lake, MI; grandchildren Libby (Jordan) Ohler, Travis, Andrew, and Nick; and great-grandchildren Audrey and Jackson Ohler. He is also survived by brothers, Bob (Janet), Bill (Lissa), and Wayne (Carol), and sister Jane (John) Gasperak; and countless friends. Chuck was devoted to Marlene and his family, always ready to share his resources and experience. His family is proud of Chuck and Marlene’s nearly sixty-three years of marriage, how they crafted their adventurous lifestyle from virtually nothing, and how he persevered through one set-back after another following the accident. Chuck had a strong faith in God that delivered him through these and many other challenges.

He worked for Cooper Tire & Rubber Company located in Findlay for 37 years, and retired as Vice President of Information Systems and Advanced Planning. He completed his undergraduate studies at Findlay College, and earned an M.B.A. from Bowling Green State University. He taught computer science classes at the University of Findlay for many years.

Chuck developed a love for the water and boats at an early age, having built his first boat at the age of twelve. He became an accomplished sailboat racer in Southern Michigan. The sailing bug stuck. Following a Caribbean “barefoot” cruise, Chuck and Marlene became avid cruising sailors for many years and sailed throughout the Bahamas, and to Venezuela on their 52-foot sailboat. They also traveled extensively in other parts of the world, usually by water. He loved fishing, baseball, and college basketball. He was quite the host as he thoroughly enjoyed entertaining family and friends at their Coldwater Lake and their Ft. Pierce homes. He was always doing for others and will be remembered for his “you’re special” compliment. He had a twinkle in his eye that made you melt. He was respectful; engaging; proud, yet humble; a hard-working, beloved leader and mentor. A private celebration of Chuck’s life is being planned for a later date. Memorials may be made to Bridgeway Academy (bridgewayohio.org), a school for children on the autism spectrum located in Columbus, OH.

